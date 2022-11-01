The pilot of an ultralight airplane sustained unknown injuries Tuesday morning shortly before 10 a.m. when the plane went down in a tree line just off Rhonda B Road in Reno. The man was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by LifeCare EMS. The location is alongside Walnut Creek northwest of FM 730 North. Reno Police Department, Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Briar-Reno Fire Department, Parker County ESD #1 La Junta Station, and LifeCare EMS responded to the scene.
One injured in ultralight aircraft incident
Carla Stutsman
