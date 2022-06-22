Wonda Jo “Jody” Bryant
1941-2022
Wonda Jo “Jody” Bryant, age 80 of Azle, Texas passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Biggers Funeral in Lake Worth, Texas.
Service is at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church Boyd, Texas with Bro. Jim Edwards officiating. Interment: New Hope Cemetery, Boyd, Texas following service.
Jody was born in Hope, Arkansas to the late Sammy and Rosa Lee Powell on Oct. 14, 1941.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Paul E. Bryant, Sr. and one brother, Holland “Bud” Powell.
Her survivors include her brother, Roy Lynn Powell and wife, Kathy of Hope, Arkansas; two sons, Paul E. Bryant, Jr. and wife, Kim of Ft. Worth, Texas and Mark Bryant and wife, Kristin of Springtown, Texas; two daughters, Eva Rose Dutton and Diana Whitehead, both of Azle, Texas; seven grandchildren, Kylene Hubbard and fiancé Jody Stephens, Gary Burns Jr and Angi, Sydney Deal and husband, Ryan, Christopher Harris and wife, Nancy, Josie Bryant, Landree Bryant, and Jett Bryant; five great-grandchildren, Koraline Robinson, Daisie Waller, Jaxx Burns, Griffin and Crosby Deal, and a host of other family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.