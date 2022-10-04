Windell Laneta Maynes, 87, went home to be with her Lord, Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Memorial Service is at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Lakeside.
Laneta was born on November 1, 1934 to Harve and Thelma Adams. They both preceded her in death along with her sister, Winona Springer. Laneta was a devoted wife to Norman Maynes for 62 years who also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Brandon Maynes and wife, Cathy; daughter, Cynthia Ann Hoecker and husband Don; grandchildren, Christopher Hoecker, Daniel Maynes, Rachel Ruiz and Joseph Maynes; two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
