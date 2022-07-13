William Freddie “Fred” Steinly
1929-2022
William Freddie “Fred” Steinly, 93, of Azle, Texas, entered into his eternal rest on Friday, July 1, 2022 in Azle, Texas.
Visitation will be from 4 -8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Kolb, officiating. Burial will follow at Isham Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. Arrangements are made by Shannon Hill Funeral Home.
Fred was born in Carnegie, Oklahoma to Fred and Dola Steinly on March 2, 1929. He married Minnie Bolton on April 2, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas. He worked as a master of many trades throughout his lifetime. He was a veteran of the Korean war and served in the Army. He was involved in the American Legion, VFW, and many Musical Venues. He is most widely known for his legendary fiddle playing.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Dola Steinly, son Rickey Wayne, and siblings Shirley, Irma, Dorita, LaVae, Lew, and Movita.
Fred is survived by his wife of 74 years, Minnie Steinly, his children, Freddie Steinly and spouse Vivian, Jemmie Steinly and spouse Terry, and Jack Russell Steinly and spouse Sherry; his sisters, Rhonda and Deanna; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The Steinly family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Solaris Hospice and Pastor Thomas Kolb.
