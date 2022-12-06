Wayne Howard, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, November 21, 2022, at the age of 68.
Memorial will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Alexander’s Midway Funeral Home, Springtown.
He moved to Azle with his family when he was four years old. After graduating from Azle High School in 1972 Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. As an adult, slow pitch softball was a huge part of his life which he played well into his forties. Wayne was a fun-loving and very kind man with a heart of gold. He did not hesitate to help anyone who needed help. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Wayne was preceded in death by parents, Joan Louise and Harlan Howard; brother, Ronnie Howard; brother-in-law, Garry Jones; daughter, Megan Jones; and mother-in-law, Cheryl Jones.
Left to treasure his memory are, wife, Kimberly Jones Howard; sister, Connie Howard Jones; daughter, Jamie and husband Jim Pike; daughter, Michele and husband Johnny Ferguson; son, Brandon Jones; grandchildren, Christina O’Connor, Jimmy Pike, Kailey Hand, Chelsea Pike, John Ferguson, and Abby Ferguson; nieces, Lisa Jones Gardner and Leslie Jones Stephens.
