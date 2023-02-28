Azle, TX (76020)

Today

Cloudy this morning then windy with strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 75F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.