Wayne Green ,72, of Azle passed from this life Monday, February 20,2023 at Azle Manor with his daughter by his side.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of his daughter, Bonnie, on Saturday, March 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. Please contact her directly for details. A second celebration of life will be held specifically for family during Memorial Day weekend, 2023 in Lake Brownwood.
Wayne was born March 30,1950 in Terry County to Bill and JoAnn Green.
He grew up in Higginbotham in Gaines County on the family farm. Growing up, Wayne helped his parents with the farming, drove a tractor, combine, hay swather, and other farming equipment. After he graduated, he farmed alongside his dad for some years.
Wayne eventually left farming and began working as the bus foreman of Denver City ISD. In 1985 he moved to Azle where he took on the position of Transportation Supervisor for Azle ISD, until he retired.
He loved his family, friends and especially his grandkids more than anything and was truly loved and well respected by so many.
Wayne enjoyed grilling, fishing, hunting, camping, gardening and simply being outdoors. He had a couple of sailboats that he redid and learned to sail by reading books. He also loved woodwork, clock making and leatherwork and was talented at every craft he pursued.
Wayne had one daughter, Bonnie Frances.
Wayne was preceded in death by brothe, James; and his parents, Bill and JoAnn Green.
Wayne is survived by daughter, Bonnie Cochran and husband, Jeremy of Azle; grandkids, Logan, Lauren and Ollie; sister, Kathy Smiley and husband, Dennis of Denver City; brother, Jay Green of Brownwood; long-time partner/girlfriend, Paula Gray of Azle; Paula’s daughters, Krystal and Kerri and her granddaughter, Brook; many nieces and nephews, Melissa, Starla, Ashley, Clark, Randall, TJ, Dusty, Kyle, Allen; and his long-time best friend, who was like a brother, Tom Waldrep.
