Veronica Atwell, loving wife, mother, and friend has gone to live with God in a world without hurt on Friday, August 18, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.
There will not be a formal service.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to her favorite charities to include Saint Jude or ASPCA.
Veronica is preceded in death by her parents, Veronica and Vincent White; and two sisters, Kathy, and Maggie; and brother, Vincent.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tony; three daughters, Veronica, Leslie, and Kathy (Jay); one son, Kane (Jamie); local grandchildren, Corey (Critty), Taylor (Vanessa), Aidan (Justin), Maggie, Jensyn, Dakota; and numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews across the country.
“Till we meet again….” - Ronnie
