Vanetta Geraldene "Geri" Harmon, 72, of Azle, passed away on Sept. 7, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 17,2022 at 10 a.m., at White's Funeral Home Chapel in Azle, Texas.
She was born in Ryan, Oklahoma, on Feb. 22, 1950, to the late Aldene and Darlene Smith. Geraldene loved nothing more than being with her family. Her hobbies included photography, painting, bowling, dancing, hunting, and gardening.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Rodger Smith.
She is survived by daughters, Cathy Lorenz, of Azle, Tammy Lee and husband, Larry, of Vernon; sisters: Alice Ball and husband, Tom, of Central, Oklahoma; Dora Anne Huff and husband, Terry, of Granger, Indiana; brother, Jerry; six grandchildren: Taylor, Makinzie, Jessica, Cody, Ollie, Michelle, and great grandchildren: Nolan and Grayson.
