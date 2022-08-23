Twila Dawn (Downey) Ervin, 62, passed from this life Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Decatur Texas.
Visitation is Friday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Both will be held at Azleland in Azle.
Twila was born March 10, 1960 to Elsie and Leslie Downey. She was born in Anderson, Indiana. She enjoyed being with family and friends. Twila loved bingo, scrapbooking and time with family and friends.
Twila was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Kristi; sister Jan and their family members.
Twila is survived by her sons, Chad Ervin, Robert Ervin, and Aaron Ervin; brother Larry Downey; and sisters Connie Cole, Jane Reyes, Penny McKenzie, Helen Monk, and Judy Ardis; grandchildren, Brittani, Makayla, Nicole, Bella, Kaylei and Gauge; great-grandchildren Bjorn, Olivia, and Caseton along with numerous nieces and nephews.
