After a lengthy and bravely fought illness, Susan LaTrelle Sprott left this life to step into eternity on February 2, 2023. There she joined her parents, Billy Mack and Billie Jane (Ray) Sprott.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 23, Azle Christian Church, 117 Church Street, Azle, Texas.
Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Friday, February 24, Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Avenue, Fort Worth.
Honoring Trelle’s strong advocacy for the advancement of women in sports, the family asks that instead of flowers, donations be made to Azle Christian Church Memorial Fund to be designated for Azle girls’ athletics.
Trelle was born on June 14, 1947 in Lampasas but claimed Burnet, Texas as her hometown. Trelle’s unwavering Christian faith sustained and guided her and was an inspiration to all who knew her.
With her brother as her sidekick, she spent childhood days swimming in the creek, building a treehouse, and playing in a foxhole “fort” to protect against make-believe invaders (some animal; some human). Trelle participated in sports in school (most notably basketball), was a high school cheerleader, and was crowned Football Sweetheart and Homecoming Queen at Burnet High School. She also competed in rodeos as a barrel racer. After high school, Trelle studied at Texas Tech University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1970.
It was at Tech that she met her beloved husband of 54 years, Rick Seeds. Together, they raised a son, Paul, and a daughter, Trisha, although Rick says that most of the raising was done by Trelle. She was always active in whatever activities her children chose, and tirelessly taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, served on church and PTA committees, and volunteered at school, sports, and charity events.
In the mid-’70s, Trelle took on an additional role as a teacher and coach at Azle Junior High School. Her interest in a better education for all students and wider opportunities for female athletes led her to run for the school board, and in 1982 she began a nine-year tenure - the first woman to serve on the Azle ISD Board of Trustees. In 1990, she became Board President – again the first woman to do so.
In her youth, Trelle was a counselor at Camp Longhorn. Combining this experience with her inherent affection for children and devotion to family, she often entertained nieces, cousins, and her children’s friends during summer vacations. Dozens of kids (who are now adults) cherish the memories of what they refer to as Camp Trelle.
Trelle’s smile would fill up a room. Many adjectives could be used to describe Trelle Seeds. Among them are: outgoing, faithful, reassuring, empathetic, compassionate, encouraging, accepting, uncomplaining, strong, wise, competitive, and determined (some might say stubborn). Most of all, she loved unconditionally. Trelle treasured her family, supporting them fiercely in every endeavor. And they will miss her profoundly.
Joining Rick in bereavement are son, Paul Seeds and wife, Renee; daughter, Trisha McAda and husband, Ben; along with the four precious darlings who called her Grandmommy, Ashtyn Goodwin and husband, Zach, Kaley McAda, Megan Seeds, and Noelle Seeds; brother, LR “Bubba” Sprott and wife, Sherry; nieces Haley and Hannah Sprott, and a multitude of extended family and friends.
