Terry Dale Bayless, 57 of Azle Texas passed from this life Friday Sept. 2, 2022, in Granbury, Texas.
Memorial Service was held Wednesday, Sept.14, 2022, at Willow Park Baptist Church in Aledo.
Terry was born in Fort Worth, Texas and graduated from Azle High School in 1983. He started playing piano at age 7, and his senior year in high school, won the National Louis Armstrong Jazz Award. After high school and a short stint at college, he started playing in local country bands in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Soon he was invited to join Mason Dixon. He traveled the country playing shows with Barbara Mandrell, Hank Williams Jr, Gary Morris, and several others. They did several TV shows including Nashville Now, and New Country and were signed to Capitol Records.
After Mason Dixon, He returned to the DFW area and in 1992 won Keyboard Player of the Year at the Dallas/Fort Worth music awards. In 1993, he played several shows with Willie Nelson, including Farm Aid. He spent two weeks recording with Willie at his studio, Pedernales. In 1995, He moved to Nashville and joined up with Wade Hayes. With Wade, He was on several TV shows including Austin City Limits. He toured with Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw and many others. After Wade Hayes, He joined Mel McDaniel and mostly played the Grand Ol' Opry hundreds of times from 1999 to 2007. He also played on Mel’s last studio album, “Reloaded”.
Terry returned to his hometown of Azle about 7 1/2 years ago, where he has been playing the Dallas/Fort Worth music scene with artists such as, Vince Vance and the Valiants, Lisa Layne, Skip Pullig, Chuck Cusimano, Chris Rivers Band, JD Myers and many more. He has also enjoyed being a member and playing piano at Willow Park Baptist Church.
In June 1994 Terry married the love of his life, Margie McGee. Together they raised a beautiful daughter, Charlotte and talented son, Jacob. Terry was also recently excited to learn of a daughter, Laycee and five grandchildren, that he did not know about. Family was the most important thing to Terry, and he always provided for and made sure they were taken care of.
Terry is proceeded in death by his parents, Ellis and Patsy, and a year ago, his beautiful wife of 27 years - Margie; grandson, Damian; and nephew Alex.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Charlotte Nichols and husband Jason of Dickson Tennessee; son, Jacob Bayless and fiancé Casey Pardue of Azle; daughter Laycee Iracheta and husband Hector of White Settlement; brother, Ricky Bayless of Azle; and nephew, Ryan Bayless of Hudson Oaks; grandchildren: Emalee, Sophia, Matthew, and Averiegh; one granddaughter due Dec. 1, 2022, and many more friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.