Suzie Craig Martin
1939-2022
Suzie Craig Martin, beloved wife, mother, Mimi, aunt, friend, mentor, volunteer, passed away September 25, 2022.
Funeral Service was at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Biggers Funeral Chapel with a visitation at noon prior to the service. Interment: Ash Creek Cemetery.
Suzie was born June 12, 1939 in Mansfield, TX. In 1957 she married her husband, Coy Martin, they were married 65 years and they resided in Azle. Suzie was a retired legal secretary after many years with a Fort Worth firm. After her retirement, she worked countless hours serving in various capacities within Ash Creek Baptist Church: committee member, VBS volunteer, greeter, Sunday school teacher, benevolent committee member, trustee. Suzie was a Godly woman. She loved the Lord, her church and her family. She had a servant’s heart, was a prayer warrior. She participated in mission trips, food drives, Operation Christmas Child, tended to homebound friends, mentored an elementary school student, sponsored a Peruvian child many years through World Vision, delivered Meals on Wheels, transported friends to various appointments, prepared meals to grieving families.
Suzie was a talented painter and had an eye for creativity. She enjoyed traveling, hiking, fishing with Coy, and visiting and entertaining with her friends and family.
Survivors: Husband, Coy Martin; son, Steve Martin (Kelly); daughter, Carla Strawn (Don); granddaughters, Allison Strawn (Tyler Brenner), Jennifer Cates (Garrett), and many sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to the staff of Legacy Oaks for their loving care of Suzie, and Solaris Hospice for their gentle compassion and care provided to Suzie. A special thanks to Alicia and Judy for their tireless care provided to Suzie.
