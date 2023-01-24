Susan Benfer Murray Sexton, 60, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 15, 2023, in Springtown, Texas.
Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Hilltop Family Church, Springtown, with a visitation with family 9 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth.
She was a much loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She grew up in the White Settlement area and graduated from Brewer High School. She later moved to Springtown, where she raised her family.
Susan loved being a mother and grandmother (Honey). Her greatest joy often came from caring for children throughout her entire life. She raised her three sons and daughter and was still very involved in their lives even as adults. She impacted the lives of may families through caring for their children, until she had grandchildren of her own and became a full-time Honey.
Susan loved Jesus and led her family in the way of the Lord. She studied and knew the Bible and loved to share the scriptures with her family. She had an unquenchable desire to know her Jesus more and to make Him known to others. She also enjoyed spending time gardening in her flower beds and cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Benfer; and daughter-in-law, Ashlyne Cate Murray.
She is survived by her children, Jacob Murray, Zachary Murray, Beau Murray and Alexa “Lexi” Murray Brouhard and son-in-law, Andrew Brouhard; her mother, Barbara Benfer; and grandchildren; Mavis Murray, Callum Brouhard and Asher Brouhard.
