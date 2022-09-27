Susan Kay Cross, 78, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, at home
A memorial service for Susan will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at The Meeting Place at Ash Creek Baptist Church located at 301 S. Stewart St., Azle, Texas 76020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial donation to the Beyond Building Fund of Ash Creek Baptist Church.
She was born in San Angelo, Texas, and graduated from San Angelo Central High school in 1962. Susan then graduated from Baylor University in 1966 and began a career as a teacher. While starting her career in the Fort Worth ISD, she later taught in the Azle ISD for 27 years, the majority of those years as a third-grade teacher at Liberty Elementary School until retirement in 2007. After retirement, she worked as a receptionist for the Azle Manor and Ash Creek Baptist Church. Susan enjoyed spending time with friends and family and especially enjoyed discussing movies and television. However, even more than the plots of her favorite programs, she was keenly interested in the adventures of her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Luther Cummings; mother, Vera Cummings; and brother, Kent Cummings.
Susan is survived by her dear friend, Irma Reus; son, Matt Cross; daughter-in-law, D’Jauhn Cross; and grandchildren, Julia, Corrine, and Ethan Cross.
