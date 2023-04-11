Sue Helene Hampton Lanier, 79, a longtime resident of Azle, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.
She was born January 31, 1944, in Fort Worth to Wade and Helen (Epperson) Hampton. After graduating from Springtown High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Larry Lanier in 1962. For many years she worked at The Old Plantation Meat, a family business. Sue loved her two boys Kenneth and Timothy and was very proud of their accomplishments. Above all else Sue loved the Lord and put him first in all things. She could always be found in church until her health prevented her from going. She loved Vacation Bible School, seeing the children learn about Jesus. She and Larry would drive hundreds of miles to hear Gospel Singings.
Sue was a great cook, and everyone wanted her recipe for Chocolate 22 minute cake. They really wanted her to make them one because hers was always so good.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Don, David and Ted, her sister, Wanda and brother-in-law, Bill.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Lanier and wife, Rhonda and Timothy Lanier and wife, Louise; grandchildren, Amber, Aaron, Lauren, Lane, Brian and Jacob; 5 great grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Ned Hampton and wife, Mary and Terry Hampton and wife, Maurine; sisters, Janice Edmonds and husband, Don and Vernell Chadwell and husband, Ken; sister-in-law, Viola, Leonides, Nancy, Joretta; and brother-in-law, Jay; a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
