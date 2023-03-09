Steven Ray Reedy, 64, passed away February 9, 2023, at his home.
Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at White’s Azle Chapel.
Steven was born January 31, 1958, in Fort Worth to Leslie and Mary Peacock Reedy.
He loved watching the Cowboys.
Steven was preceded in death by his father and brother Roger Reedy.
Survivors include mother, Mary Peacock; brothers, Jeff Reedy and wife Tammy, and Mike Reedy and wife Stacey; half-sisters, Darla Greenwood and husband, and Cindy Reedy; nieces and nephews Karla, Jennifer, Brian, Noel Shay and Leslie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.