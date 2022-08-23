Shirley Mae Ward Propp, 87, of Azle, Texas went to be with the Lord on Aug. 19, 2022.
Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Biggers Funeral Home.
Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Weatherford, Texas.
Shirley Propp was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Fairview North Dakota to the late Elzie and Ethel Ward.
She married her love, Don Propp, on Nov. 16, 1952, in Sidney, Montana, and were blessed with four children.
Here they farmed and ranched for 14 years until moving to Texas in August of 1966.
Shirley was a realtor for a few years then worked for Stratoflex for 25 years retiring in 1998.
Upon her and Don’s retirement, they split their time between Azle Texas, and a home in Red Lodge Montana.
Shirley never met a stranger and was always welcoming with a smile and a giggle. She enjoyed Bunco, Keno, Garden Club, Red Hat and shopping for a good deal.
She loved visiting and traveling with her siblings having many wonderful memories. She adored and loved her family but most of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Propp of 50 years; her brother Jim Ward; sister Jean Ann Hilderman; brothers-in-law Ray Hilderman, Reuben Hegge, Clarence Propp, and sister-in-law Mary Propp.
Shirley is survived by her son Bill Propp and his wife Karen Propp of Azle; daughters Sandra Estes and husband, Doug Estes of Saginaw, Lori Bearfield and husband Keith Bearfield of Weatherford, and Stephanie Mata and her husband Roger Mata of Weatherford; grandchildren include Misty and Troy Griemsman, Andrea and Jeremy Dressler, Megan and Joe Newman, Justin and Sarah Propp, Becky and Tyler Fowler, Nathan Propp, Joshua Mata, and Jon Mata; great-grandchildren, Emery Dressler, Landon, and Addison Propp, Reagan Newman, Guy Griemsman, and Reid Newman coming in December. Siblings Betty Hegge Williston, N. Dakota and Janice Jacobson and husband Chuck, Fayetteville, N. Carolina, sister-in-law Judy Ward of Havre, Montana, and many nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.