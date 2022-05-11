Shirley Brewer
1947-2022
Shirley Brewer born on Sept. 20, 1947 in Binger, Oklahoma and died April 19, 2022 in Lake Worth, Texas.
Services were held April 25, 2022 at Greenwood Funeral Home
Shirley F. Brewer was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Wanda Callaway; siblings Dickie Ray and Donna Callaway.
Survivors include her daughter Wendy Brewer; grandchildren Colter Benavides and spouse David, Sierra Kelly and spouse Lloyd, Waylen Kelly and spouse Haylee; eight great grandchildren; brother Doug Callaway and spouse Sherry; sister in law Linda Brewer Collins; brother in law Tom Brewer and spouse; nieces Denise Callaway, Darla Hickey, Misty Callaway; multiple nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends.
