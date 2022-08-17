Selden Marshal Gilley
1978-2022
Selden Marshal Gilley, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Medical City in Weatherford, Texas.
Celebration of Life services will be Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Springdale Baptist Church, 3016 Selma St., Fort Worth, TX 76111.
He was born on February 25, 1978 to Terry Selden Gilley and Joan Ellen Hall. He grew up in Azle where he attended school and graduated in 1997. From an early age, Selden loved being outdoors and especially fishing. Even more than that, he loved playing sports with his friends.
He started in T-Ball at an early age and went on to play baseball, pee-wee football, and finally Azle school sponsored football and track from 7th through 12th grade. He excelled in sports and had a very close relationship with his high school teammates.
During his senior year at Azle High School, his team had the honor of playing in Texas Stadium for the Regional Title. Even after high school, his competitive spirit continued to show as a fierce competitor in basketball on his patio and backyard horseshoes. Selden was an avid "Cheese Head" and loved the Green Bay Packers. He was also very well known for his talent and skills in grilling and cooking for friends and family. Lobster tails and steak were his specialty. Selden worked with his dad in the construction business at Son Rise Contracting for many years. He enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together from an early age. He was always good working with his hands.
In 2013, Selden learned the joy of becoming a father to Ayden Vance Gilley. To know Selden, was to love him. He had a great sense of humor. He was always joking around with those closest to him. We will all miss his funny but sometimes sarcastic comments, and his beautiful smile. Our hearts are broken.
Selden is survived by his only son, Ayden Vance Gilley, father, Terry Gilley; mother, Ellen Hall and sister, Enola Gilley (Chris Gilmore) half-brother, Ross (Gilley) Beavers; niece, Madison Joan Deleon (Leo Millan) and the love of his life, Teryn Wicker. Other survivors include his uncle Richard Hall (Vandra); aunts: Elaine Pennington, (David), Susan Lewandowski (Jerry); uncles: Michael Gilley, Lee Gilley (Retta), Richard Foster (Gina) and many cousins and numerous friends.
Selden is proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents: Vance and Ruth Hall; cousin, Matthew Vance Hall; beloved black lab, Colt; paternal grandmother, Nancy Selden Foster and his great grandmother, Johnnie (Granny) Selden Woodard.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Krissy Ansley Morrison for her persevering spirit and for attention to his medical care along with Meredith Malpass and other close friends that were faithful to support him to the end. The family would welcome any stories you have to share about Selden, either verbally at his service or written.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in his memory.
