Russell Curtis Posey
1956-2022
Russell Curtis Posey, 65, passed away July 9, 2022 in Alexandria Louisiana.
Funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Alexander's Midway Springtown. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Russell was born Oct. 6, 1956 in Columbia, Louisiana to Curtis Lee Posey Jr. and Virginia Lea (Russell) Posey Nelson. Russell was a skilled tradesman and enjoyed working with his hands. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, and spending time with family.
Russell was a loving son, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Russell was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Posey Jr.
He is survived by his mother Virginia (Russell) Nelson; sisters, Lisa Cash and her husband Cecil and Cathy Blackwell along with numerous nieces and nephews.
