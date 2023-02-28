Robyn Lynne Owens-Miille, age 52, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her home in Fort Worth, Texas.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at the Azleland Chapel on Saturday, March 4th 2023, at 2 p.m.
Robyn was born on January 14, 1971, in Fort Worth, Texas, to David and Tina Owens (Griffin). She lived in Azle, Texas a majority of her young life and was a 1989 graduate of Azle High School.
After graduating high school, she earned her BSN degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in June of 1995. Robyn obtained her RN and worked as a nurse in the Texas Health Resources System for several years before moving to Missouri.
On November 30, 2002, she married Paul Miille in Blackburn, Missouri. In 2003, they welcomed their son, Allan David. After Allan’s birth, they moved back home to Azle where she resumed her nursing career at THR Azle and then welcomed their second son, Jacob William, in 2006. Robyn worked in various roles, including managerial and director, for over 18 years, leaving in October 2022.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sarah and Al Griffin, and HD and Marie Owens.
She is survived by her husband Paul Miille; sons Allan and Jacob Miille; parents David and Tina Owens; sister Randi Dustin, brother-in-law Ed Dustin, and nieces Sarah and Sadie Dustin; along with many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in her name to the Good News 4 Seniors organization. This organization was near and dear to Robyn’s heart. https://goodnews4seniors.org/donate.
