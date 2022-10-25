Robert Christopher Pratt, 58, left us with a large collection of firetrucks and matchbox toys when pancreatic cancer had the nerve to take his life on
October 12, 2022.
Memorial services for Robert Christopher Pratt will be held from 6-9 p.m. on October 28, 2022 at Deer Cove in Azle, Texas.
Robert was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Donald Pratt Sr. and Kathryn Pratt on November 29, 1963.
He was married to Sarah Pratt (nee’ Statzer) on October 5, 2014. Together they shared 3 pretty great children; James Newbaker (23), Emma
Newbaker (20), and Brooke Pratt (10).
Robert served his community faithfully as a Volunteer Firefighter since the time he was 16 years old. He served both the Newark and Rhome
communities. Robert was the Fire Chief of Rhome Fire Department for several years. He worked for Rural Metro Ambulance and then started his
career at Carter Bloodcare, where he worked for several years. Robert spent most of his life in Aurora, Texas and was known and loved by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Pratt Sr. and Kathyrn Pratt; his grandparents, and most recently Queen Elizabeth II.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sarah Pratt; children James Newbaker, Emma Newbaker, and Brooke Pratt; his nieces Kathyrn Wacasey, Karri Wacasey, Jacquelin Wilson; her children Nathan Wilson, Olivia Wilson and Allison Wilson; his brother Donald Pratt Jr; his sister Joanna Hilterbran; many cousins and other dear family members.
Robert also left behind many pets he didn’t want but always tolerated.
