Robert L. ”Bob” Edwards
1947-2022
Robert L. ”Bob” Edwards,74, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Fort Worth.
Visitation: is from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 By the Word Church, 200 W.N. Woody, Azle, 76020. Memorial Service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct.1, 2022 at By The Word Church.
Bob was born in Berryville, Arkansas Dec. 4, 1947 to Robert and Idella Pinkley Edwards.
He honorably and proudly served in the United States Air Force. Bob loved golf, fishing and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, grandchildren and siblings.
Bob will be missed by all that knew him.
