Robert “Bob” Donald Ash of Winnsboro, TX, age 91, passed away peacefully in the early morning of July 11, 2023.
He was born May 16, 1932, in Azle, Texas.
Service was held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Biggers Funeral Chapel.
He is interred at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth.
Bob was preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Marguerite Ash; and son, Robert “Rob” Wayne Ash, all of Azle,Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kay Ash; daughter, Lynn Ash Hawkins of Winnsboro; Texas; stepdaughters, Missi Elliot and husband, Ray of Winnsboro , Texas, Tiffani Simon and husband, James of Pearland, Texas; brothers, Jerry Ash and wife, Jessie of San Antonio, Philip Ash and wife, Penny of Euless, Barney Ash and wife, Carol of New Mexico; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two aunts and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial in the name of Robert D Ash to Christ's Haven for Children 4200 Keller-Haslet Rd, Keller, Texas, 76244 or go to www.christshaven.org.
