Robert Andrew Crow
1954-2022
Andy Crow, age 67, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022 in Galveston, Texas.
Graveside service is pending.
Andy was born Dec. 23, 1954 in Fort Worth to Bruce and Margaret Crow who preceded him in death.
Andy was a lifetime resident of Parker County. He was a carpenter and cabinet maker.
Survivors include his brother Mike and wife Laurie; niece Hannah Crow as well as numerous cousins and friends.
