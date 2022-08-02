Robert Andrew Crow
1954-2022
Andy Crow, age 67, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022 in Galveston, Texas.
Graveside service is at 10 a.m. Aug. 6, 2022 at Dicey Cemetery in Weatherford, Texas.
Andy was born Dec. 23, 1954 in Fort Worth to Bruce and Margaret Crow. Andy was a lifetime resident of Parker County. He was a carpenter and cabinet maker.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Crow.
Survivors include his brother Mike and wife Laurie; niece Hannah Crow and nephew Laramie Crow as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.