Richard Rhodes
1946-2022
Richard Rhodes, 76, passed away June 10, 2022.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at Northwest Church of Christ, Boat Club Road and Azle Ave. Visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Richard was born Jan. 5, 1946, in Maxey, Texas (Paris Texas) to D.H. and Barbara (Leatherwood) Rhodes. He was the eighth of ten siblings. Richard served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a postman for 28 years and was a faithful Christian at Northwest Church of Christ. When they moved to Springtown, he was also a faithful Christian at Springtown Church of Christ. Richard was a deacon at both churches for years.
Richard was a sweet and gentle man who loved God, family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Barbara; two sisters, Eloise and Mary Evelyn; four brothers, Cecil, James, Robert, and Bobby.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, of 53 years; daughter, Wendi and husband David; two grandchildren, Corey and Sarah; three brothers, Willie, Joe, and Kenneth; sister-in-law Linda Blackwell and many nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.