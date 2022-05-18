Richard Dwayne Gaskey
1962-2022
Richard Dwayne Gaskey, born August 15, 1962, in Stephenville, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 surrounded by his sister and son.
Graveside service was held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Erath Gardens of Memory, Stephenville, Texas.
Rick was a Texas A&M University graduate in Engineering in 1990. He spent 15 years in the Electrical Engineering field troubleshooting and teaching all over the world. He has been recognized and awarded for his extensive knowledge and published article on The Theory of Power Factor Testing- Part 1.
He and his wife Kelley enjoyed traveling and spending time at their RV on the Guadalupe River. He never met a stranger and touched lives wherever he went. He had the kindest heart and the most generous spirit to everyone.
Rick was a loving father to Colby and Jarrod and always spoke with pride about them. He would literally drive for hours to their events when he was away from home for work. He loved his wife, his children, and his entire family with everything he had.
He and Kelley spent countless hours in their family-owned restaurant. He was the shining light there and rarely passed a table that he didn’t spend 20 minutes or more talking and saying “ya mon!”. He could whip pricing up on any items in the restaurant. He had a special area by the bar when he wasn’t talking to all his customers, who are truly friends and family, as he was loved by all.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Dora Anna Sonntag Maler and stepfather, Robert; his father, Jerry Gaskey, and his beautiful wife of 36 years, Kelley Dawn Driver Gaskey.
He is survived by his sister, Melissa and husband, Michael Shelton. His youngest son, Jarrod; his oldest son, Colby and wife, Heather; his mother-in-law, Donna and husband, Don Cline; his father-in-law, Ronnie Driver and wife, Sherry; four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
