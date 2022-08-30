Richard Alan Doyle, 84, passed away Friday Aug. 26, 2022 , at a hospital in Fort Worth, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Service is at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at White’s Azle Chapel. Interment: Azleland Memorial Park.
Richard was born Oct. 18, 1937 in Iroquois County, Illinois, to Lawrence and Agnes Graves Doyle. He was raised in Indiana and graduated from Royal Centre High. Richard honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He served in Korea, and later was stationed at Carswell Air Force Base. He met his wife, Laqunae, and they were married in Gainesville. They moved around some, but raised their family in Fort Worth where Richard worked for Lockheed Martin for over 35 years. The family moved to Azle in 1984 and have lived there ever since. Richard was also a proud member of the Masons for more than 40 years.
Over the years, Richard has touched many lives, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 58 years, Laqunae Doyle.
He is survived by his children, Ricky Doyle and wife, Tina of Katy, Kathy Morgan of Azle, David Doyle and wife, Janine of Azle; brother, Raymond Doyle and wife, Barb; grandchildren, Jeff Doyle and wife, Tara, Kristi Kita and husband, Akio, David Doyle Jr. and wife, Trish, Jason Bryan and wife, Candice, Jordan Doyle, Jeremy Doyle and wife, Samantha; 8 great-grandchildren ; 1 great-great-grandchild as well as many other family members and friends.
