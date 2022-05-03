Paul Dean Murphree
1942-2022
Paul Dean Murphree, age 79, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at the family ranch.
Service is at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Ash Creek Baptist Church, Azle, Texas.
Interment: Hoggard-Reynolds Cemetery, Azle, Texas.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Biggers Funeral Chapel.
Paul Dean Murphree was born September 6, 1942 in Fort Worth to the late Hoyt and Della Mae (Howard) Murphree.
He graduated high school and then joined the National Guard. He was married to Judith Lynn Stanke and they were married for 33 years. Paul was a metal fitter for General Dynamics.
Paul was a rancher and loved his cows and working on his land while driving his tractor. He and his loving wife Judy loved traveling together. Paul was a Christian man. He loved his church and was the Director of his Sunday School Class. Anyone that had the privilege of knowing Paul, loved him and never forgot him.
Paul is survived by his wife, Judy Murphree; his daughters, Tara Koch and her husband, Ricky, and Jill Gatlin and her husband Rob; his stepsons, Bobby Rasberry and his wife, Micki and Rodney Rasberry;
His grandchildren, Tyler Clounch and his wife, Heather, Cody Clounch and his wife, Paige, Jaxon Koch, Hannah Gatlin and Havyn Gatlin; great-grandson, James Paul Clounch and his brother, David Murphree and his wife, Faye.
