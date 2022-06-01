Patti Lee Paschal-Knight
1963-2022
Patti Lee Paschal-Knight, 58, passed away Saturday May 28, 2022.
Visitation: 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday June 1, White’s Funeral Home, Azle Funeral Service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, White’s Funeral Home. Interment: Hoggard Reynolds Cemetery, Azle
Patti was born Aug. 29, 1963 in Fort Worth; daughter of James Burton and Lucy Louise (Teeters) Paschal. She grew up in Azle and graduated in 1981.
Patti spent years managing a dry clean super center, then later was a department manager at Walmart for the last 12 years. She had a passion for lending a helping hand to anyone facing hard times. Patti loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. Her favorite pastimes were having fun at the casino and crafting.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jon Douglas Paschal, and Kenneth Matthew Paschal; and sister, Deborah Ann Paschal.
Survivors include her loving husband, Donald Knight; son, Cody Paschal (Amber); daughter, Courtney Bates; grandchildren, Clutch, Wolven, Meikell, and Kyla; brothers, Rodney Paschal (Shelia), Byron Paschal (Paula); sister, Jamie Perry (Richard); brother-in-law, Ronald Thomas (Michelle); many nieces and nephews; and a host of other extended family members and friends.
