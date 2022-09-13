Patricia Shay (“Patty”) Wells passed unexpectedly on Aug. 6, 2022 in Nampa, Idaho. She was 58._
A memorial visitation: 5 - 8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at White’s Funeral Home in Azle, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a cause or charity close to your heart.
Patty was born in Austin, Texas, and was adopted by Patrick and Elizabeth Shay. She graduated from Euless Trinity High School in 1982, and then went on to study Marine Biology at Texas A&M at Galveston where she met her husband of nearly 35 years, Michael Wells. Patty was an animal lover, an accomplished equestrian, and proud independent business owner who loved fishing and spending time at the beach. But as much as she loved animals, it was her family that truly had her heart.
Patty was a loving and supportive mother, aunt, friend and doting grandmother who made sure everyone was cared for. Her generosity was boundless and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Patty fulfilled a dream of hers late in life when she met her birth mother, Virginia, as well as several of Patty’s siblings, half-siblings, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by mother, Elizabeth Shay; father, Patrick Shay; and brothers, Michael & William Shay.
Patricia is survived by husband, Mike; daughters, Mary Wells and Erin Wells; and granddaughter, Harper.
