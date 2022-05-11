Norris Eugene “Gene” Coe
1931-2022
Norris Eugene “Gene” Coe, 91, passed away surrounded by his family on May 5, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Service is at 11 a.m.., Monday, May 23, 2022 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, Texas 76013
Committal with Military Honors: 3:00 P.M., Monday, May 23, 2022 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Forgiveness House (a halfway house for ex-offenders), 111 S. Highland #174, Memphis, TN 38111; or to the Memorial Fund at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1200 West Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76013.
He was born to A.B. & Ernestine Coe on January 15, 1931 in Imperial, Nebraska, and was raised in Newport, Arkansas. Gene graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He met his future wife, Pat Smith, at the university and they were married for 70 years.
Gene grew up in poverty and developed a very strong work ethic that lasted his entire life. He worked from the age of 6, selling newspapers for 25 cents a week, until he retired from his own company at the age of 82.
Following college graduation in 1953, Gene entered the Air Force and was stationed in Lincoln, Nebraska. From 1955 until his retirement in 2013, he worked for Alcoa, the J.M. Smucker Company, Sport Print, and his own promotional product company, the Gene Coe Company.
Gene was deeply loved by his family. He enjoyed spending time with them and always made them laugh with his teasing. He was a man of great faith and was very active in his church. He taught Sunday school and Bible studies for over 40 years, and led many church committees. He went on mission trips to Mexico and Russia. He was a leader in the Walk to Emmaus Ministry, Kairos Prison Ministry, and Torch Ministry for young offenders. He read weekly to inner city preschool children for 15 years. He was active in Rotary International for 40 years and had 22 years of perfect attendance.
Gene had many interests and hobbies. He liked to read, loved his dogs, was a great cook, and was passionate about gardening and photography. He always had a large vegetable garden and shared his bounty with family, friends and neighbors
He is survived by his wife, Pat Coe; his daughter, Diana (Dean) Posey; his sons, Bruce (Rhonda) Coe and Brian (Christy) Coe; grandchildren, Matt Posey, Trisha Posey, Karisa Coe, Jordan (Christian) Warren & Lexi (Brandon) Philipps; great-grandchildren, Elysa Posey, Liana Posey, and Julian Posey; and brother, George (Sandra) Coe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.