Norma Gayle Watters, 79, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away Monday, July 4, 2022.
Norma will be laid to rest with her daddy at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington California. on the morning of Aug. 29, 2022.
Norma was born in San Bernadino, California. June 27, 1943 to John Jackson and Juanita Beshears Beach.
Norma enjoyed camping, fishing, reading and being with her children and grandchildren. She retired from Pediatric Surgery Associates after many years of service.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Watters; sister, Shirley Moreno; daughters, Darla Garcia and Slepha Halvorson; 10 grandchildren; and many friends.
