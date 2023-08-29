Nancy "Jan" Jane Fox Washburn passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023.
A memorial service to honor Jan's life will be held Saturday, August 26 at First Baptist Church Springtown, 500 N Main St., Springtown, Texas, 76082. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Choir ministry at First Baptist Church Springtown.
Jan was born on August 22, 1941, in Quanah, Texas, to Naomi Fox Kinsey and Glenn W Fox.
She graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School in 1959. Professionally, Jan worked for AT&T.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Springtown, where she actively participated with the JOY Singers.
Jan is preceded in death by her husband, George Washburn; and daughter, Angela Pierce.
She is survived by her daughter Cissie Wester, and husband Jimmy; her grandchildren Dustin Pierce, Michael Pierce and wife Katrina, Anna Pierce, and Jessica Wester; her sister Connie Wilson and husband Billy Bob; stepsister Gayle Williamson and husband Glenn; and great-grandchildren Jayden and Maddie Pierce, and Hunter and Lily Pierce.
She will be forever remembered by her family, friends, and community for her kindness and joyful spirit. May her soul rest in eternal peace at the feet of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
