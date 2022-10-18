Myrna Jo Sisk
1955-2022
Myrna Jo Sisk, 67, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in Fort Worth.
Service is 2:00 pm, Friday, October 21, 2022 at White’s Funeral Home, Azle.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at White’s Funeral Home.
Burial is at Jaybird Cemetery.
Myrna was born September 20, 1955 in Gainesville to Joseph Paul and Dixie Darlene Nichols Young.
She loved the Lord and spending time in the word daily. Myrna enjoyed camping and fishing with family, playing Bingo with her daughters and sister. She loved to play games with family and voluntelling her daughters to put on a concert in the living room. She mostly enjoyed the company of her kids and grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Young; and son, David William Sisk.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Roy Sisk; son, Ray Sisk and wife, Ann, daughters, Deanna Hall and husband, Jerry, Ashley Cobb and husband, Michael, Bobbi Edwards and husband, Colby; grandchildren Brittany, Taylor, Blake, Tyler, Samantha, Joshua, Blair and Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Ezekiel, Sophia, Kayson and Scarlett; sister, Terrie Nunnally; numerous nieces and nephews.
