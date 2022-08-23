Misty Renee’ Cabell, 44, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church in Springtown, Texas.
Pastor Josh Richards officiating.
Misty graduated from Springtown High School in 1996 and was an avid lover of animals. The skills that she acquired enabled her to have her own dog grooming business.
She had the the biggest, kindest, most forgiving heart and she will be missed beyond measure.
Misty was proceeded in death by her brothers Cpl James Heath McRae and Michael Wayne Hogan, Jr., stepfather Bill W. McRae, stepmother Sandra Hogan, grandfathers Thomas J. Hogan and George B. Crawley, and grandmother Mary L. Williamson.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons Tristan and Ty Rix; husband Christopher Cabell; parents Rhonda McRae and Mike Hogan; grandmother Maxine Hogan; sisters Amy Moody and Sarah Hogan; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and a host of friends.
