Minnie Myrtle Steinly, 91, of Azle, Texas entered into her eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Kolb, officiating. Burial will follow at Isham Cemetery. Arrangements are by Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Minnie was born in Rosston, Texas to Alma Jane Sanders and Carroll Thompson Bolton on May 7, 1931. She attended John T White Elementary. She married William Fred Steinly on April 2, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas. She worked for International Service. She later owned her own dress shop, Minnie’s Warehouse in Boyd, Texas, and a general apparel store, Chastity’s Gifts in Azle, Texas.
Minnie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Fred Steinly; son, Rickey Wayne; and sister Caroline.
Minnie is survived by her children, Freddie Steinly and spouse Vivian, Jemmie Steinly and spouse Terry, and Jack Russell Steinly and spouse Sherry. Her brother, Jerry Wayne; her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The Steinly family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of The Hills Nursing Home, and Pastor Thomas Kolb.
