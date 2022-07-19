Michael Padilla
1957-2022
Michael Padilla, age 64, loving husband, father, brother and son passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Michael was born August 14, 1957 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Teodoro and Olivia Mary Martinez Padilla. He graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1975. In 1976, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps, where he achieved the rank of sergeant before his discharge in1982. On May 5, 1990, he married his wife, Debby, with whom he had two children he dearly loved. He spent his life working in IT, which provided the means for him to support his family and to pursue his interest in raising thoroughbreds.
Michael prioritized fatherhood, giving all of himself to create opportunity for his children. Over the years, Michael has touched many lives, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Teodoro and Olivia Padilla.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Deborah Padilla; son, Patrick Padilla of Springtown, and daughter, Michelle Huff and husband Ryan of Fort Worth; brother, Ted Padilla and wife Jennie; sisters, Rose Mary Montoya and husband Avenicio, Lillian Picard and husband Pete, and Cecilia Maestas and husband Jerry; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at White’s Springtown Chapel in Springtown, Texas, with recitation of Holy Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Azle, Texas. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Michael may be made in support of the American Diabetes Association. You may make your gift online, by phone at 1-800-DIABETES, or by mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.