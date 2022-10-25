Mary C. Carter, 82, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022.
Funeral Service is 12 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Azle Church of Christ.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at White’s Funeral Home in Azle, TX
Burial will be at Azleland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mary was born July 23, 1940, in Olney, Texas to Stephen William Goodwin and Mary Marie (Brazelton) Goodwin. They moved to Elk City, Oklahoma, where Mary lived and attended school from 5th grade to her sophomore year. She was a stand-out basketball player, was in the band and made first chair clarinet. Mary sang in the school choir and participated in theater while there. She mentioned many times how she loved growing up in Elk City and had wonderful friends and memories.
Her family moved from Elk City to Perryton, Texas, where she met Tom Carter, who later became her husband, and again made wonderful friends and memories.
Her family moved to Amarillo, Texas, where she graduated from Amarillo High, and earned her nursing degree to become a Registered Nurse. She married Tom, had Kimberly Denise, her daughter, and Stephen Lee. Shortly after, they moved to Fort Worth and her third child, Samuel Thomas, was born.
Tom and Mary sold their home in Fort Worth and moved to Springtown, Texas, bought some land to raise their three children and call Springtown their home.
Mary wore many hats while with us. She was a beautiful lady, always lighting up the atmosphere wherever she was. She was a wonderful Christian lady, a daughter, a friend, a magnificent wife to Tom, a phenomenal mother to Kim, Sam and Lee, and fantastic mother-in-law to Kym and Jim. She was a fabulous grandmother and so much more.
She loved singing, playing the piano, water skiing, snow skiing and creating beautiful art. She was a registered nurse; she was a leader in the field of nursing. She led Bible classes, played and coached her favorite sport, basketball. She was great at everything she did. Some would call her a natural – a true renaissance woman.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Mary Goodwin; brother, Tim Goodwin and his wife, Sue Goodwin; and her beloved aunt, Opal Gaston.
Survivors include husband of 62 years, Tom Carter; daughter, Kim Spoon and husband, Jim; sons, Sam Carter and wife, Kym; and Lee Carter; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob Gaines and his wife Gayle, and Charles Gaines and his wife Renae.
