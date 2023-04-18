Marva Pearl Morehead, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 16th, 2023.
Marva was born the second child of five to Irvin Lee and Hazel Audrey Craycraft of Fairview, Oklahoma.
Marva was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years Eddie Cmakal and husband of 35 years John Morehead, her parents, and siblings.
Marva is survived by Daughter; Diana Goode, husband Hubert (Sonny); grandchild Heather and husband Jeff and son; Ed Cmakal Jr.; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.
Memorials may be made to Ash Creek Baptist Church.
