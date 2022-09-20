Marion Kenneth “KP” Padgett, 87, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at his home in Azle surrounded by his loved ones.
Kenneth was born Jan. 10, 1935 in Grand Saline; son of Marion Lenzy and Robbie Louise (Maxwell) Padgett. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School.
Kenneth served his country in the Texas National Guard until 1962. He was an active member of the Azle Masonic Lodge.
After graduation, Kenneth immediately went to work in the steel fabrication industry. Eventually, Kenneth would start his own business, Padgett Steel.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Ann Padgett; second wife, Joan Padgett; daughter, Sandra Padgett; sisters, Betty Thomas and Robbie Yarborough; and granddaughter, Misty Dixon.
He is survived by his wife, Blanca Padgett; sister, Wanda Patterson; six children; three step-children; his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family members and friends.
Over the years, Kenneth touched countless lives and will be missed by all who knew him.
At the family’s request, the funeral service will be private.
