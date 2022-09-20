Margaret Chlo Dell Plowman
1925-2022
Margaret Chlo Dell Plowman (Chlo, Mom, Mimi), 96, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Azle.
Funeral Service will be at 1p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, White’s Funeral Home, Azle, with a viewing prior to service time. Interment: Gibtown Cemetery.
Margaret was born Oct.24, 1925 in Gibtown; daughter of Leroy C and Vadie (Comer) Sartain.
Chlo loved her family and she loved to cook for them. Her creamy mashed potatoes and baked chicken were a Sunday Staple. Her hot-water, chocolate cake was a dinner-on-the-ground favorite at all church functions. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Castle hills for over 70 years, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, deacon’s wife and was active in the WMU.
She was a gentle spirit and her favorite role was “Mimi,” she delighted in her family and loved nothing more than spending time with them. She embodied the description given in Proverbs 31:10-31, of a Christian, woman, wife and mother.
She loved to sew and made her children and grandchildren’s clothes. She sang soprano in an ensemble group at the church and was a choir member for many years.
Her favorite color was pink and she enjoyed her sweet tea. Thanksgiving and Christmas were two of her favorite times of the year and inevitably the family photo albums would come out and the family all sat around and laughed, talked, and remembered.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Johnnie E. Plowman; sisters, Quilla Williams, Lois Calais; brother, Olen Sartain; daughter-in-law, Barbara Plowman; and son-in-law, James Symonds.
Survivors include her children, Max Plowman, Steve Plowman (Tambra), and Jony Symonds; grandchildren, Tracy Lange (Tim), Joy Chapman (Jason), Lori Booterbaugh (James), Belinda Russell (Brad), and Johnathan Plowman (Alicia) ; 11 great-grandchildren; and six great great-grandchildren.
Over the years, Margaret was a blessing to countless individuals and will be missed by all who knew her.
