Marelda Lois Adams
1936-2022
Marelda Lois Adams, age 86, died peacefully at Fort Worth Wellness and Rehab on July 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born in Hollis, Oklahoma on May 23, 1936.
Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Azle Church of Christ, 336 Northwest Pkwy, Azle, TX 76020. Officiating: Ian Mostert - In lieu of flowers or gifts, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
She was the second of six children of Forest and Ida (McAlister) Hamilton. January 10, 1952, she married Frank Still in Fort Worth, Texas. In 1957, they moved to Amarillo, Texas, where the children were all raised and went to school. Frank passed away March 10, 1974, after a 3 ½ year debilitating illness. During these years of his decline she rarely left his side. They were married 22 years.
In 1976 Marelda got a job at Maywood in Amarillo and there she met John Adams. They married in Amarillo, June 18, 1977. John passed away August 14, 2019. They were married 42 years.
Marelda was a wonderful mother and a kind, caring and friendly person. Family regarded her as a selfless, godly woman. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Bill Still (Laura) of Lake Worth, Danny Still (Lisa), of Azle and daughter, Sue Gibson, of Fort Worth, and five grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
