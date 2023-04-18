Lois Gass Guthrie, 84, passed away April 3, 2023, surrounded by her family in Azle, Texas.
She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She lived the meaning of her name, ‘battle maiden full of grace’— fighting for those she loved and her belief in God.
She was preceded in death by husband, Mac Guthrie; parents John and Nellie Gass; and brothers, James and Dan.
She is survived by her siblings, Edna Newkirk, Deborah Schmidt, Vickie Bollman, Kenneth Gass; and her children, Jonna Perkins-Jones, Greg Guthrie, and Crystal Guthrie, along with seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
