Lisa Snow Sebastian
1955-2022
Lisa Snow Sebastian departed this life on July 22, 2022.
Lisa was born on June 28, 1955, in Galax, Virginia, to Charles Nelson and Coral Wise Snow. Lisa had a wonderful life and was a beautiful person inside and out.
Lisa attended the University of North Texas after high school. Shortly after college, Lisa relocated to California and became the lead auditor at Zody’s, a retail clothing business. She then returned to Fort Worth and became the office manager at Mervyn’s, before meeting the love of her life, Gary Sebastian.
Lisa was smart, beautiful, magnetic, and kind, and she could make a friend anywhere, whether it was a human or an animal. She also had the best sense of humor. Most of all, she loved her husband, Gary, and her dogs, Tipper (who passed recently) and Dinghy, but she also dearly loved her extended family, as well as cooking, plants, antiques and unique, special knick-knacks that she had all over her house. She was creative, curious and adventurous and loved traveling, especially boating in the Northwest aboard the “True Love”, playing games and having a great laugh. She had many friends and admirers and will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
Lisa is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors: Husband, Gary Sebastian; Dog, Dinghy; Stepmother, Janet Shingleton Snow; Sister, Tanya Snow Gower and husband, Robby; Step-daughters, Brandy Sebastian, and husband, David Garcia, and Stacey Sebastian; Step-granddaughter, Sunny Aloha Sebastian; Nephews and nieces, Brady (“Beeb”) Gower, Breck Gower Leftwich, and husband, Chase, and Blake Gower, and wife, Kristin Lafferty Gower; Great-nieces, Barrett Ivy and Bobbi Blair Leftwich; and many loving friends, the closest of which are Kitty Hawk Tunmire, Mitzi Laye and Kathy Jordan Bellinger.
