Linda Sue Mishio died peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 17, 2022.
Visitation was Monday, October 24, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Biggers Funeral Home in Lake Worth. Her funeral was Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Azle Church of Christ with graveside at Azleland.
Linda was born November 7, 1944, to J.L. and Irene Cotton in Scurry County Texas.
She had a lifetime of caring for others starting with Children’s World DayCare Center and eventually opening her own children’s learning center in Azle where she lived. The School Box learning center was her joy in life second only to her family. Later in life she cared for the elderly both at Silver Creek Assisted Living and other friends at home.
She was a devoted woman of God, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was immensely proud of her family and took joy in attending every sporting event or performance her children and grandchildren participated in. She spent a countless amount of time traveling to and cheering at baseball, basketball, football, soccer, shotgun matches, theater, and band performances for her family over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Merle Mishio; youngest son Benjamin; great-granddaughter Hailey; her parents; and sister Janet Gray. She is survived by her son William; daughter Tamara; daughter Stephanie McDonald and husband Terry; son Matthew and fiancée Angie; son Joshua and wife Laurie; her brothers Tom and James Cotton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.