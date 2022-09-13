Letha Faye O'Neal Templeton, 76, loving wife, mother and friend passed away at her home in Azle on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at White's Azle Chapel. Visitation rom 6 to 8 pm Friday, Sept.16, 2022 at White's Azle Funeral Home.
Letha was born May 20, 1946 to Lonnie and Letha O'Neal in San Antonio, Texas. She was an amazing nurse that retired from Baylor All Saints following a career that spanned a little over three decades. She and her husband were both members of First Baptist Church of
Azle for a number of years. She loved Elvis, traveling, scary movies, gambling at Winstar, and the boys from Supernatural.
Above all she loved her family and her children and her life revolved around them. She dedicated herself to her children and later to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. There was never a time when she wasn't available to help them when they needed it and she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Sid and Elizabeth Templeton; her beloved husband, Clarence; her daughter-in-law, Barbie Elrage, and her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Willard Brock; her niece, Christina Tessier; her nephews, Willard Brock, Jr. and Jesse Templeton.
She is survived by sons, Andy Templeton and Matthew Templeton and wife, Amanda; daughter, Lisa Templeton; sisters, Joan Johnson and husband, David and Pat O'Neal; brothers, Lonnie O'Neal, Jr, Jeff O'Neal and wife, Tammy; and her brother-in-law, Sidney Templeton; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved.
