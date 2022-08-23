Lee Edward Robertson of Fort Worth ventured on to be with our Lord and wife Vada Robertson on Aug. 17, 2022.
There will be a Celebration of their Life on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Robertson household at 12 p.m. Lee's Memorial Service will be held in Midway, Texas at Elwood Baptist on Saturday Sept. 3.
Instead of flowers it would be appreciated if you would donate to the Reynolds mission funds. Contact Nina and GG Reynolds 936-348-7313. They do a lot of great things for many communities.
Lee was born Aug. 31, 1945, in El Campo, Texas to father Morris Goodlett Robertson and mother Dorothy Mae Freytag Robertson. They later moved to Fort Worth, where he grew up and fell in love with the city. Entering in UTA briefly before dropping out, he moved to his parents in Austin, where he met and fell in love with Vada Reynolds. During the Vietnam War he served the Texas National Guard. After serving, he and Vada married and moved back to Texas, where he became a proud member of the Fort Worth Police Department. Lee and Vada would have two beautiful children and were married for 52 years. In that time, he also served the Fort Worth Police Department for almost 50 years.
He is survived by his daughter Sandy Elizabeth Robertson, son Scott Matthew Robertson, grandson Warren Robertson his sister Catherine Susan Robertson and niece Crystal.
