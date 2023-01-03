Lana Gayle Britt passed away December 26, 2022, at the age of 79.
Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Crossroads Baptist Church, 6003 FM 1886, Azle, Texa, 76020.
Lana spent her working career with TU electric where she was a respected and distinguished employee whose knowledge and work ethic were recognized by her peers and superiors alike. Her love of gardening and plants was well known, and she would spend hours daily working outside with her flowers and trees. Lana always felt that everyone had “good” in them. She was a true believer in second chances and felt that everyone was deserving of love and respect. Our lives won’t be as bright without her but in true fashion to the way she lived, she would say just keep going and things will get better.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Gordon and Evelyn Clements; her three sisters, Irene Masters, Adrian Clements, and Gwen Lee.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Richard Britt; her children, Michael Derting and Terri Rose; her grandchildren Taylor and Zachary Derting and Sheridan Rose; great-grandson, Quinn Broderick; along with many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed for every hour of every day but would not want time to be wasted on missing her. Lana would want everyone to live as she did, make someone’s life easier or better and enjoy each and every day.
